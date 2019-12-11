Shalini Pandey Shares Excitement For Working With Ranveer Singh In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Shalini Pandey, who starred in the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, will soon make her Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal Shalini spoke about her Bollywood debut where she said that she has been blessed with this huge chance to show her courage in the Hindi film industry and she is incredibly thankful for it. She said she is very fortunate to be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh who is one of the biggest superstars of this generation and also one of the most versatile actors. She is thrilled about being paired opposite him and this inspires Shalini to prepare thoroughly to deliver the best she can.

Also, while talking to the producer of the film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, said that the script and vision of the film demanded a fresh face for the role. Shalini’s audition was so spontaneous and nuanced that they knew immediately that she was the right person for the part. She is an assured actor with a refreshing presence, and the makers have real confidence in backing her talent. He also said that Shalini is going to catch your attention in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The 25-year-old actor started her career as a theatre actor in Jabalpur before heading to the Telugu film industry. She was known as a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and stars Ranveer in the titular role.

About the film

Ranveer Singh, in an interview, spoke about his new project and the character he will be essaying in the film. Ranveer stated that his character is an ordinary man who ends up doing something extraordinary when thrown into a threatening situation. He called his character sensitive and compassionate. Furthermore, he added that his character believes in equal rights between men and women in a society which is deeply patriarchal.

