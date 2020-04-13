When Bhumi Pednekar Shared That She Is Not Averse To Playing Small Roles In Good Films

Bhumi Pednekar, in a media interview, revealed that she had strived to be part of good cinema, following which the actor agreed to play a small role in movies like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, she added. She also stated that she wants to do roles that have an impact on the story or narrative. Lastly, she added that she wishes to be fulfilled creatively, and be part of good cinema and fantastic vision of filmmakers.

Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar started 2020 with cameo roles in movies Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. While she played a friend to Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar's character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, she played wife to Vicky Kaushal's character in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Both the films clashed at the box office and emerged to be profitable ventures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Durgavati. The movie starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead is reported to be the official remake of Telugu movie Bhaagimathie. The Ashok G directorial is slated to hit the screens soon.

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar was recently signed on for the sequel to 2018 hit movie Badhaai Ho. The sequel titled Badhaai Do is expected to be a quirky tale revolving about parenthood. The movie that features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead is reportedly in the pre-production stage. Bhumi Pednekar is simultaneously preparing for her role in Karan Johar's Takht. The movie starring an ensemble cast of actors is based on the ancient era and is slated to hit the marquee in 2021.

