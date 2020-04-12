The Debate
Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Favourite Memory On Film Sets, Credits Her Mother

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar, during her self-quarantine, talks about her favourite memory on-set. Turns out her favourite memory is all about her mother helping her. Read.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is on self-quarantine decided to play a question-answer quiz with her fans on Instagram. Here’s what she revealed when asked about her favourite memory on set. During her Q&A session with her fans, the actor revealed her favourite memory on set would be her time on the sets of the movie Saand Ki Aankh.

Explaining the reason why she would always have this as her favourite memory on set, the actor said that this is because her mom was looking out for her during her shoot. She further revealed that her mom played a very important role in the way she characterised Chandru Tomar, the character she portrayed in Saand Ki Aankh. Bhumi Pednekar ended her answer by sharing that her mom helped her with learning the language and all the little nuances regarding her character.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar replaced a popular actor in 'Saand Ki Aankh'? Know facts about the film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar's best movies of 2019: From 'Saand Ki Aankh' to 'Bala'

Bhumi Pednekar has been quite active on social media making sure to spread awareness regarding self-isolation to prevent exposure to the novel Coronavirus. The actor recently penned down an emotional self-quarantine note where she mentioned about her mother and how she looks forward to keeping her safe. She also shared a beautiful candid picture of the duo.

She wrote, "To keep her safe is the only thing on my mind. Which means I am practicing social distancing, I am self-isolating my family, we are being as responsible towards our community as possible by abiding by the govt. restrictions. Please stay indoors, wash your hands, don’t go to public places. If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don’t feel ashamed !!! We need to do this together". 

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar celebrates 50 days of Saand Ki Aankh with an emotional post, see pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read| Neena Gupta reacts to her 'Our age roles, should be done by us' remark on Saand Ki Aankh

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
