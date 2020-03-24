Bhumi Pednekar's Cameo In Movies Like 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' & Others; See List

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen playing the role of Sapna in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship. The actor who is popular for her roles in movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among others, in an acting career spanning less than a decade has managed to carve a niche in the film industry. The actor in her short acting career has appeared three times in cameo performances. Here's the list.

Bhumi Pednekar's cameo performances

Man's World (2015)

Man's World is touted to one of Bhumi's first dabble with web series. In the web series, produced by Y Films (a wing of YRF), Bhumi Pednekar played the role of a misandrist bus passenger. Man's World, starring Gaurav Pandey, Gurpreet Saini, and Nivedita Shukla in the lead, narrates the fun tale of a man, who experiences some misadventures when his gender gets mix-matched. The web series released amid positive reviews.

Source: A still from Man's World

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead, narrates the tale of a homosexual relationship between Ayushmann and Jitendra's characters and also discussed Homophobia. The movie also featured Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo. She played the role of Devika in the film. Although she had limited screen presence, her role was reportedly appreciated by the audiences. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar was the leading lady to Ayushmann Khurrana in the prequel of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship (2020)

The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, was reported to be based on a real-life incident. The Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial had Bhumi Pednekar playing the role of Sapna, wife of Vicky Kaushal. The horror film had Bhumi Pednekar in a short yet impressive role.

