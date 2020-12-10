When Did Akash Ambani Get Married? Know Details About The Duo's Grand Wedding

Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Mehta welcomed their first child today, December 10, 2020. The duo has been receiving congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Pictures of the duo have been making rounds on the internet along with some sweet messages for the newborn and the entire family. However, fans have now been searching about when did Akash Ambani get married? Talking about the same, here’s a look Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding.

When did Akash Ambani get married?

Now, exactly one year and eight months into Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's marriage, the duo has been blessed with a baby boy. The couple tied the knot on March 9, 2019. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta had a star-studded wedding with people from all over the world being a part of it. While Shloka looked beautiful in a red and golden lehenga, Akash looked suave in a pink sherwani styled by Sabyasachi.

The pre-wedding festivities began weeks before the marriage with a grand bash in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, attended the ceremony. The festivities took place at the Badrutt Palace. The Swiss festivities were attended by Chris Martin from Coldplay and The Chainsmokers. The Ambani family also hosted a private musical night in Antilia, followed by the Mala and Mehendi shows, the Sangeet ceremony and Anna Seva at the Jio World Centre. Check out some of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding photos.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding guests

A number of Bollywood celebrities were also seen at the grand wedding. There were also several government ministers who blessed the couple at their wedding with their presence. Influential names such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with sister Karisma Kapoor and others were a part of the ceremony.

Global leaders like former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, the UN secretary-general Ban Ki-Moon and wife, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and wife Anjali Pichai, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings marked his presence too. Sportspeople like Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh and many others were also a part of the celebration.

