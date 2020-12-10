Nita & Mukesh Ambani's Son Akash Ambani Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Shloka

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Ambani have been blessed with a baby boy. The baby was born in Mumbai on Thursday, December 10. The couple had tied the knot on March 9, 2019. The news about their newborn has taken social media by storm.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani welcome baby boy

A formal statement given to Indian Express reads:

''With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families,”

Netizens react

As soon as the news about the Ambani family welcoming their first grandchild made it to social media, netizens flocked to social media in order to leave their comments and reactions. A number of people showered the family and the new born with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

Numerous other people complimented how happy the news was. Several fans asked the family to post some pictures with the new born baby. Many other Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of industrialist and entrepreneur Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona. They had a grand wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai in early 2019.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s wedding

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani had a star-studded wedding with people from all over the world attending it. Amongst the esteemed guests, the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai and his wife graced the wedding. Moreover, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was also spotted at the wedding.

A number of celebrities from Bollywood were also seen at the grand wedding. There were several ministers from the government as well who blessed the couple at their wedding. While Shloka looked stunning in a red and golden lehenga, Akash looked dapper in a pink sherwani designed by Sabyasachi. Check out some of the wedding pictures of the couple that did the rounds on social media.

