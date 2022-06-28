When 'Gully Boy' Actor Alia Bhatt Revealed The Name Of Her Child; 'My Daughter's Name..'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently became the talk of the town after the duo left their fans astonished by announcing their pregnancy. The couple received numerous wishes from various celebrities and fans. While the fans expressed their excitement about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby, an old interview of the Gully Boy actor recently surfaced online and created a buzz online.

When Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her future baby

While everyone is thrilled by the announcement of the pregnancy of the iconic Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the Raazi actor once opened up about what name she would give to her future baby. As the actor earlier appeared on a dance reality show, she talked about the same when one of the contestants mispronounced her name as Alma. On hearing this, Alia Bhatt said "Alma bohot hi sunder naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi (Alma is a very beautiful name, I will name my daughter Alma).''

After dating for nearly five years, the couple got married at their Vastu residence in April. As it has hardly been a few months since their wedding, the couple recently announced their pregnancy with a cute social media post. Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo of her on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor sitting beside her. In the photo, the couple can be seen looking at a monitor while they hid their baby. Announcing the pregnancy, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon." She also added a picture of a lion's family in the post.

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture of the couple. Sharing the same, she wrote, "My babies are having a baby." She further added, "I love you both so much @aliaabhatt Ranbir Kapoor." On the other hand, many friends, family, and celebrities from the film industry took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Ishaan Khatter, Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, and others extended their heartfelt wishes to the duo.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt