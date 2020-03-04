When Hrithik Roshan's Movies Gave Us Major Vacation Goals

Hrithik Roshan is counted amidst the finest actors in the country has ever produced. His vehement passion for his craft is evident from his choice of roles. Be it that of a quadriplegic patient in Guzaarish or an outlandish defence personnel in War, his performances have time and again given the audience goosebumps.

Read: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Best Songs From The Film That Top Our Playlists Even Today

The coolest thing about Hrithik Roshan films is that they are shot in some of the most exotic and serene locations. These locations have given his admirers some serious travel goals! Some of the locations shown in Hrithik's movies want to make us pack our bags and jet off to them. Let's take a look at some Hrithik Roshan films where the actor gave us major vacation goals.

Hrithik Roshan's films which give major vacation vibes

War

Source: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's action drama film War film was one of the most highly anticipated films of the last decade. The big-budget movie was shot in some of the most stunning locales across the globe. A major part of War was shot in Italy and Portugal. Remember the song Ghungroo form War? It was shot in Positano Village, Province of Salerno, in Italy. Some scenes were also filmed in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Read: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: A Look At The Film's Iconic Dialogues

Bang Bang

Source: Caro Instagram

Another Hrithik Roshan starrer which truly gave us some big-time travel goals was his high-octane action drama film Bang Bang. The Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan starrer was filmed in several picturesque locales like Prague, Abu Dhabi, and Manali. Most of the chasing scenes in Bang Bang were shot in Abu Dhabi. Whereas the love sequences were primarily filmed in the snow-covered mountains of Manali and Shimla.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's 'men At Sea' Selfie Makes Fans Go "Krrish 4 Kab Tak Aayegi?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Source: Arzu Akay Instagram

This film redefined a lot of people's perspective towards travelling. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was an eye-pleaser for travel-enthusiasts. Shot in some of the most attractive locations in Spain. The story plot of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolved around travelling. Helmed by director Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was immensely appreciated for the brilliant cinematographic experience. The La Tomatina Festival song IK Junoon from Zindagi Na Milegi must have inspired a lot of trips to Spain.

Read:'Bang Bang' To 'Sangharsh': Bollywood Movies That Were A Remake Of Hollywood Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.