'Bang Bang' To 'Sangharsh': Bollywood Movies That Were A Remake Of Hollywood Films

Film remakes are a common phenomenon. Many-a-time Bollywood has taken inspiration from movies around the world. Many Hollywood movies were remade in Bollywood and vice versa. Let's take a look at some Bollywood movies which were a remake of Hollywood films.

ALSO READ| 'The Intern', 'Rambo' And Other Hollywood Movies To Be Remade In Bollywood

Hollywood movies remade into Bollywood

Bang Bang

Bang Bang is an action movie featuring Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Their sizzling chemistry was lauded by many after they appeared together in this film. Bang Bang was a remake of Hollywood's Knight and Day. The Hollywood version starred the Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in the lead roles.

ALSO READ| World War Z, Resident Evil, & Other Hollywood Movies That Revolved Around Virus Outbreaks

Partner

Will Smith's 2005 movie Hitch was remade into Partner two years later in 2007. Just like Hitch, Partner was also a super hit movie featuring Salman Khan and Govinda whose comic timings were appreciated by everyone. In the original movie, Will Smith helps his goofy friend to get the girl of his dreams by lending his expert advice and the same plotline was followed in Partner as well.

ALSO READ| Top Hollywood Movies Of 2019 That Have Been Snubbed By The Oscars

God Tussi Great Ho

God Tussi Great Ho starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Sohail Khan is the Bollywood remake of the hit film Bruce Almighty. The original film starred Jim Carey as the protagonist and the movie was a smash hit and even got a spin-off, but the Indian remake could not set the cash registers ringing. In the movie, the protagonist gets to be god for some time.

Sangharsh

Sangharsh stars Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Ashutosh Rana portraying pivotal roles. The movie was a remake of Anthony Hopkins's movie The Silence of The Lambs. The original version starred Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter and Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling. It was a psychological thriller and both the original and the remake were box office hits.

ALSO READ| Amber Heard's Best Hollywood Movies, From Never Back Down To Aquaman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.