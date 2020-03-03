Hrithik Roshan's 'men At Sea' Selfie Makes Fans Go "Krrish 4 Kab Tak Aayegi?"

After giving two blockbuster films in 2019, War and Super 30 in the last year, Hrithik Roshan seems to have finally taken a break and spare some time for himself as the actor is currently vacationing in Dubai. Roshan surely knows how to take some time out from his hectic schedule and spend some 'me' time, as once in a year at least, the Kabil actor takes to social media to share pictures from his lavish trips with his near and dear ones. Recently, Hrithik shared a streak of photos on his Instagram giving fans major vacation goals.

Hrithik Roshan and his 'men at sea'

Hrithik Roshan is enjoying his extravagant vacation in Dubai along with his friends. The actor has been sharing several pictures from his trip on social media and multiple Bollywood celebrities could not hold back but compliment him in the comment section of the photos.

Recently, Roshan posted a selfie along with his guy gang on his Instagram handle after they decided to take a dip in the sea. His 'men at sea' selfie is super fun to look at, with him and his friends smiling ear to ear.

Suzanne Khan was all-hearts in the comment section of one of the vacation photos posted by him. Most of his fans were showering him with compliments and emojis in the comment section of the photo. Fans are awaiting the fourth instalment of the blockbuster Krrish franchise. However, there is no official announcement been made about Krrish 4.

Here is a bonus of Hrithik Roshan's recent vacation pictures with his friends

