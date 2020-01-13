Times When Kriti Sanon Played A Small Town Girl In Bollywood Movies

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Panipat alongside Arjun Kapoor. She has worked in some of the most creative films. She always knows how to personalise her roles and bring in a twist to the characters. Kriti Sanon has always managed to impress the audience by adding a personal touch to her roles. Check out some of her roles where she played a small-town girl but added a twist to the character.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a romantic comedy film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The movie stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. In the movie, Kriti Sanon is shown to be a small-town girl from Bareilly in contrast to the stereotypes of how small town female characters are projected on the screen.

Arjun Patiala

Arjun Patiala is an action comedy film that revolves around a newly appointed police officer who tries to curb crime and corruption. The movie is directed by Rohit Jugraj and is written by Ritesh Shah. The movies cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Kriti plays the role of a journalist in the movie.

Luka Chuppi

Luka Chuppi is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around a television reporter who falls in love with a headstrong woman. The chaos and comedy begin when the orthodox families of the two assume that they are married. The movie star Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and is written by Rohan Shankar.

