Kriti Sanon: When The 'Luka Chuppi' Actor Turned Heads In Red Outfits

Kriti Sanon has impressed both critics and audiences with her performances recently in Bollywood. The actor has done films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. She made her debut in Telugu with Nenokkadine. She started garnering popularity after starring in the film Heropanti. She also received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her film, Heropanti. The actress is not only known for her killer looks and performances but her great sense of fashion too. Listed below are some of Kriti Sanon's best looks in the colour red:

Kriti Sanon's photos: Best bold red outfits

Kriti Sanon's photos in this stunning red ensemble look great for the bridal season. This Indian look pulled off by the actor looks chic yet modern. The blouse is short and compliments the maroon red lehenga. The outfit is filled with intricate handwork. Kriti has worn chunky earrings and a low bun to enhance her look.

This is another great outfit in red that blends into a pink. Kriti Sanon's photos in this stunning print on print ensemble look bold. The actress has smartly mixed two prints together that look great on her. She keeps it simple with the checks and stripes patterns. The actress has worn a chunky neckpiece to go with her outfit.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in this red gown look regal. The actress has worn a gorgeous red halter neck gown. The gown has a long trail and a sizzling thigh-high split. The actress keeps it simple as she wears strappy heels to complete her look.

