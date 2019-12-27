Kriti Sanon's Movies To Look For In 2020 After Her 2019 Blockbusters Like 'Housefull 4'

Kriti Sanon is on a roll lately with back-to-back movie releases in 2019. The actor was last seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in the film titled Panipat. Kriti played the role of Parvati Bai, the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau played by Arjun Kapoor in the film. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. The Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial is based on the Third Battle of Panipat and is an epic war film. Kriti starred in several films in 2019 comprising Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, and Arjun Patiala apart from Panipat. She also had a cameo in two movies this year namely Kalank and Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor entertained her fans throughout this year and has multiple movies in her kitty which will release next year. Check out the list of movies that Kriti will be a part of below:

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Sister Nupur Says Kriti Never Asked Anyone In The Industry To Give Her Work

1) Mimi

Mimi is an upcoming drama film helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film will star Kriti Sanon, Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! which released in 2011. The film narrates the life of a surrogate mother and the shooting went on the floors in November 2019.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon Celebrate Christmas With Specially-abled Children; See Pics

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Inspired Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe; See Pictures

2) Farzi

Farzi is an upcoming con thriller movie which will star Shahid Kapoor as the male lead and he will be playing the role of an intelligent con artist who conspires a huge financial theft and the government in a bid to find him, hire the no-nonsense guy played by Nawazuddin and then begins the cat and mouse game. Kriti Sanon will reportedly be the female lead in this Shahid Kapoor starrer.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Gives Major Style Goals With These Printed Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.