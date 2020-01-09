When Mira Rajput Kapoor's Strong Selfie Game Won The Internet, See Pictures

Mira Rajput Kapoor, the wife of Bollywood's Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, has become a social sensation in her own right. Mira, who has 2.1 million followers today, initially had a private account on Instagram. Ever since Mira switched to a public account, she has not failed to impress fans with her personal and professional updates.

She is also lauded for her chic and classy style game. Not to miss her selfies that prove she is an avid social media user. Have a look at the times when Mira Kapoor's selfie game was on-point.

Mira Rajput Kapoor's on-point selfies

On January 8, Mira Rajput Kapoor posed for a selfie in her house, in a poised and relaxed manner. She opted for a simple black tee with no makeup. In the caption, she wrote, 'fresh'. Have a look.

The next selfie shows Mira Rajput Kapoor posing happily with her cousins. Mira, along with her three sisters was seen holidaying at an unknown destination. Singer Badshah also dropped heart emoticons on Mira's selfie.

Earlier in November, Mira posted a selfie sporting a polka dot casual dress. Mira looked all causal and comfy as she headed out in the city. All eyes were on her sunglasses, which made her selfie look perfect.

Mira's sun-kissed selfie stole the hearts of fans. Flaunting her hair and neckpiece, she wrote, 'All eyes on you'. With very little makeup, she looked perfect.

