Mira Rajput Pokes Fun At Shahid-Sona Dance Number, Prompts Response From Dabangg Actor

Mira Rajput came to limelight when she got hitched to actor Shahid Kapoor. Despite not being a celebrity, she assimilated into the Bollywood industry very quickly.

Mira Rajput is very active on social media and has around two million followers on her Instagram account. Her quick, intelligent replies along with her style and fashion sense made her popular among the young audience.

From time to time, Mira Rajput has given a glimpse of her humour and wit. Be it on talk shows, award ceremonies, or on social media, the actor’s wife is a pure delight to see. Recently, Mira Rajput posted a story on her Instagram that has been getting a lot of attention from everyone.

Mira Rajput's take on Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha's song

Mira Rajput posted a video clip on her Instagram stories where she was seen watching Shahid Kapoor dancing on a hit number from his movie R…Rajkumar. Shahid Kapoor was seen dancing with his co-star, Sonakshi Sinha on Saree Ke Fall Sa.

Mira Rajput found their dance number hilarious. She took to social media to tell her fans and both the stars why she finds it hilarious.

Mira Rajput was apparently watching the song clip on mute, and she captioned her story claiming that watching the popular song on mute is hilarious. Maybe watching the dance steps and the expressions of the stars did not make much sense when seen without volume or on mute, leaving it to the viewers' imagination to guess what the stars on television are trying to say or do. Seeing this as an opportunity, Mira shared this with her fans and tagged her husband Shahid Kapoor and his co-star Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha's reply

Soon after, Sonakshi Sinha, who is cited by the media as being very light-hearted, replied to Mira’s story. Sonakshi Sinha reposted Mira’s story and captioned it asking Mira to find a remote. Sonakshi Sinha came across as somewhat embarrassed and likely to agree with Mira Rajput. Her reply, ‘Remote Dhoondhoo!!’ could have meant two things, either asking Mira to raise the volume to avoid the embarrassment to the actors or change the channel.

