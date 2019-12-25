Mira Rajput Celebrates Christmas Morning With Daughter Misha And Sisters, See Pics

Mira Rajput and daughter Misha Kapoor can be seen enjoying a little family time with Mira's sisters and their children in the latest photographs. Mira Rajput took to Instagram earlier today and shared a selfie with her sisters, Priya Tulshan and Noorjehan Wadhwani along with one a photograph of all their kids playing together.

Mira captioned the adorable post with the words 'Nothing like family ❤️' while actor Shahid Kapoor is conspicuous by his absence in the family picture.

Take a look at the post:

Mira also posted a cute photograph of daughter Misha Kapoor along with her little cousins. The children can be seen posing and having fun in front of a tractor. Mira Rajput captioned this post with the words "Time capsule" as the mothers and their children seem to have gathered for the year-end festivities.

Have a look at the post:

Shahid response to Mira's earlier post

Earlier on Tuesday, Mira had posted a picture of herself posing for the camera with the rising sun in the background. She captioned the posts with the lyrics of the indie rock song Top Of The World saying, "Such a feelin's comin' over me, There is wonder in 'most everything I see, Not a cloud in the sky, got the sun in my eyes , And I won't be surprised if it's a dream, I’m on the top of the world 🎶". Actor Shahid Kapoor's quick comment on the post won the hearts of the netizens as he commented on his wife's post saying, "The sun looks pale compared to you ❤️".

Take a look at the post:

