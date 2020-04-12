Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is 'bored Of' Repeating A Dialogue From 'Sacred Games'; Know More

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a media interview, had once revealed that he is bored of repeating the dialogue — "Kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai ki apun hi bhagwan hai" from Netflix's Sacred Games. He stated that whenever he meets fans, they request him to mouth the above-mentioned dialogue from Sacred Games. He further revealed that he is bored of repeating the dialogue, which he believes is not the best dialogue of the show. He also stated that he could have said the dialogue better, with more poise, but people like it this way.

Sacred Games, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, narrates the tale of a police inspector and a gangster who try to save Mumbai from catastrophe. The series debuted on Netflix in 2018 and was widely appreciated for its narrative and acting performances by its lead cast. Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name. The web series also features actors like Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in supporting roles.

What's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Tannishtha Chatterjee's Roam Rome Mein. The movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Valentina Corti, and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead, narrates the tale of a brother who goes on a search for his missing sister; his journey ends up in Rome. The poster of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer was recently released amping up the expectations of the movie-goers.

Besides the upcomer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working on brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui's debut Bollywood directorial. The movie, titled Bole Chudiyan, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The upcomer is touted to be a romantic-comedy.

