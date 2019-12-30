Saif Ali Khan's 'Sacred Games' Tops Netflix's Best Releases Of 2019

Netflix has been one of the most preferred OTT platforms after releasing a wide variety of regional as well as international content in India this current year. Shows like Sacred Games to The Witcher and movies like Kabir Singh and 6 Underground, have captivated the Indian audiences throughout 2019. Netflix India has revealed its top 10 most popular television series and overall releases in 2019. Read more to know about the internet streaming services’most popular television series of the year 2019.

Top popular Netflix series of 2019

Sacred Games Season 2 (8.8/10 IMDb)

Bard of Blood (7.4/10 IMDb)

Delhi Crime (8.5/10 IMDb)

Sex Education (8.3 /10 IMDb)

Leila (4.6/10 IMDb)

Stranger Things Season 3 (8.8/10 IMDb)

Typewriter (6.5/10 IMDb)

Little Things Season 3 (8.3/10 IMDb)

The Witcher (8.6/10 IMDb)

The Spy: Limited Series (7.9 /10 IMDb)

Sacred Games

The fans were really excited to watch Saf Ali Khan’s Sacred Games season 2 after the makers of the series established themselves as one of the most entertaining and binge-worthy popular show. The fans of the show seem to love Nawazuddin’s role thought he was not seen in the second season of Sacred Games. The series soon took over the social media after the viewers could not resist making memes that are related to the show.

Delhi Police

The show is based on a Delhi gang-rape case which follows the Delhi Police investigation into the finding of the men who perpetrated the crime. The makers of the show did a really great job at portraying the truth and pain behind such an incident. The show really helped the audience to identify the real situation of their country and take a stand against injustice. The show also promotes women safety in Delhi is utterly necessary.

The Witcher

The Witcher’s lead character is played by Henry Cavill who is one of the main attracting points for the show. In it, Henry struggles to cope up with the cruel world but he certainly has some qualities that make the monster hunter very dangerous. Fans are really loving the actor’s performance and cant wait to see more of him on their screens. The show has been picked up by the fans in order to fill the void of Game Of Thrones because of its dark theme and an element of fantasy.

