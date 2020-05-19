Throwback Tuesday: When Nushrat Bharucha Rejected A Big Film After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Nushrat Bharuch, who rose to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, in a media interview, revealed that she rejected a big movie offer back in 2018. Reportedly, Nushrat Bharucha was offered a role in a big movie franchise, however, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor did not like the script and refused to be part of the movie. Talking about the same in an interview, Nushrat revealed that she rejected the film because she did not connect with the script.

She also reminisced that her decision to reject the film surprised her management and people in the trade. However, the actor did not regret letting go off the movie because she knew the movie would set the cash registers ringing. Further in the interview, Nushrat Bharucha expressed her desire to work in films like Aankhon Dekhi and Kapoor and Sons.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha Shares Some Essential Things She Carries Around In Her Bag

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. The movie narrates the tale of a man whose impersonation creates chaos in his personal and professional life. The Raaj Shaandaliyaa directorial released to positive reviews and reportedly went on to make 139 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's Fan Proposes Marriage During Twitter Chat And Her Response Is Hilarious

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan’s 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' & Ajay Devgn’s 'De De Pyaar De' Sequels Confirmed

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang. The movie, starring Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao in the lead is set in Uttar Pradesh and narrates the tale of a school teacher. The upcoming movie bankrolled by Luv Ranjan and Ajay Devgn is slated to hit the marquee on June 12, 2020.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Songs That Have Crossed Over 100 Million Views

Besides the upcomer, Nushrat Bharucha also has Nikhil Bhat's Hurdang. The movie, starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharuch, and Vijay Verma in the lead is reported to be based on real-life incidents and is set in 1990. The upcomer will see Sunny and Nushrat playing the roles of childhood sweethearts. The Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha starrer was reported to go on floors in July this year. The forthcoming movie is produced by Jabariya Jodi and Judgementall Hai Kya producer Shailesh R Singh.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.