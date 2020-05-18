Nushrat Bharucha's Fan Proposes Marriage During Twitter Chat And Her Response Is Hilarious

Bollywood actor, Nushrat Bharucha celebrated her birthday on Sunday, May 17, 2020. However, it seemed to be a real intimate affair with the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown and social distancing rules. With the lack of other birthday activities, the actor hosted a #AskNushrat session on Twitter where a fan proposed her for marriage. Here's what Nushrat had to say.

Nushrat Bharucha's reply to a fan's marriage proposal

On Nushrat Bharucha's Twitter, a fan asked her hand in marriage during the #AskNushrat session. She replied back saying she was lucky her mother was not on Twitter chat. Check out the tweets:

It seems actor Nushrat Bharucha is all ready to settle down. Strengthening this notion is her reply to another fan's question who asked her what did she yet have to achieve. Take a look at Nushrat's reply:

To find that perfect someone to spend the rest of my life with, who I can build a family with & call my own.#AskNushrat https://t.co/LfyiyOD4od — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) May 17, 2020

Here's how Bollywood stars wished Nushrat Bharucha on her birthday

Happy birthday to you @NushratBharucha wish you a super year ahead :) — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 17, 2020

@NushratBharucha many many happy returns of the day sweety ðŸ¥³ðŸŽ‚ wish you all the love and luck ðŸ™ŒðŸ» pic.twitter.com/3RhPEKraaL — Sunny Singh (@mesunnysingh) May 17, 2020

Happy birthday â¦@NushratBharuchaâ© You are one of the nicest, sweetest, most genuine people I’ve met in a while in this industry. Wish you all the happiness and success in the world! Keep rocking Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety! ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/ZZYeSZdYxW — Milap (@zmilap) May 17, 2020

Nushrat Bharucha's relationships

Nushrat Bharucha has been linked to Kartik Aaryan with whom she had worked in four movies namely, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchanama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Before the success of the latter, the two were even spotted spending time together. But neither of them ever confirmed these rumours and maintained they were just good friends.

Link-up rumours of Nushrat Bharucha with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan have been doing the rounds for quite sometime It was also reported that sparks between the actor and her director started flying on the sets of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. However, Nushrat had denied these rumours as well.

Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming movies

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in the movie Dream Girl which released in 2019. The movie also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and was a big hit at the box office. She is currently gearing up for two films, Chhalaang which stars Rajkummar Rao. She is also set to star in Hurdang with Sunny Kaushal.

