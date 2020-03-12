THROWBACK: Priyanka Chopra Plays Holi With TV Host Jimmy Fallon, Beats Him In Fun Video

Priyanka Chopra had a colourful Holi this year with her husband Nick Jonas in India. With the duo's pictures all over the internet, a throwback video of the actress celebrating Holi on the sets of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has also gone viral and is proof how much the actor loves to play with colours.

The clip is from 2017 and it shows Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon applying colours on each other's face. Taking the lead, the Quantico actress beats Jimmy Fallon and manages to put more festive colours on him. In the end, she can be heard shouting, "Happy Holi" after dominating Fallon in the game. Watch the video below-

Priyanka Chopra beats Jimmy Fallon

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in Mumbai and pictures of the duo drenched in water and colours have gone viral on social media. After being papped at Isha Ambani's Holi party, the duo headed for a weekend with their close friends and family.

On the occasion, a picture of them surfaced that shows the two of them coated in colours, celebrating their first Holi together. Priyanka captioned the picture, posted on Tuesday, “We have already been living in colour over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

The lovely couple kicked off their festive celebrations with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Holi bash. For the occasion, Priyanka and Nick decided to don coordinated traditional attire. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful off-white ethnic outfit embroidered with multi-coloured neon design and strappy heels while Nick wore a kurta and pyjamas which also featured neon embroidery at the borders.

