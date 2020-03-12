Priyanka Chopra's Pictures With The Jonas Family Will Leave You All Warm

Priyanka Chopra, who dipped her toes in Hollywood with the much-acclaimed three-season TV show Quantico, has now managed to become a household name in the west. Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, seemingly has a knack for entertaining the audience on social media. Apart from treating her fans with BTS pictures and fun-filled interactive sessions, Priyanka Chopra also keeps on updating her fans with some fun inside family pictures. Take a look at some of Priyanka Chopra’s family pictures which have left fans all warm and fuzzy.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Play Holi In Style; Decoding Nickyanka's Look

Priyanka's pictures with the Jonas Family

As seen in the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra, the actor can be seen posing for a happy picture with Jonas family. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen in a Ralph & Russo ivory kimono dress and metallic gold printed pant-suit outfit respectively, Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas twinned in dark prints. Take a look:

Also Read | Nick Jonas Accidentally Ends Up Capturing Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif In A Video

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Had A Blast At Her Bachelorette Party And These Inside Pics Prove It

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a throwback picture from her wedding in Jodhpur, wishing her brother-in-law, Kevin Jonas on his birthday. As seen in the picture, Chopra can be seen in resting Nick’s arms, while Kevin can be seen giving Priyanka support. Take a look:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Had A Blast At Her Bachelorette Party And These Inside Pics Prove It

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in 2018. Before the wedding, The Sky is Pink actor made sure that she gets herself a great bid-off to the married life and hence, Chopra’s friends gave her an extravagant bachelorette party in Amsterdam. As seen in the picture shared, the actor and her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner can be seen resting on a couch after a fun-filled party night. The actors also wore a 'hangover' cap. Take a look:

Here, the Desi Girl can be seen in her luxurious, all-white feathery sweater-dress. She can be seen posing with her 'girl-tribe', which also includes Bollywood actor and Priyanka's sister, Parineeti Chopra. Take a look.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.