When Raveena Tandon Lost Films As Co-star's Girlfriend Was 'insecure And Didn't Like Her'

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon has been in the film industry for over three decades. The actor made her debut with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool which made her win several accolades. She soon established herself as a lead actor and played major roles in a plethora of films. Apart from films, Raveena Tandon has also inspired women from an early age. From adopting two daughters at an age of 21 to marrying someone who not only loved her but also her children, she has been an inspiration for many. However, she was once forced to leave a film only because her co-star's girlfriend was insecure and did not like her. She recently opened up about the incident in an interview.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kanan, Raveena Tandon recently opened up about the time she was replaced by an actor's girlfriend. The actor revealed she was intentionally replaced as the leading lady of a film because her co-star's girlfriend did not like her. She further explained she and the other actor were a hit pair, but his girlfriend forced him to replace the Aranyak star with other heroines. Raveen ended up losing 1-2 films due to that.

Raveena Tandon says women have to work harder in the film industry

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon was asked by a fan about the challenges women have to face in the "male-centric" film industry. In her reply, Raveena Tandon mentioned women have to work harder to an extent in every domain. They have to do so to prove they are not only good but better than their male colleagues. She further mentioned how both men and women face challenges, but men have an easier way out. Stating the same, she gave an example of her latest show Aranyak and mentioned it is considered a woman's duty to look after the family which needs to change.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon recently made her digital debut with the Netflix show Aranyak. The actor played the role of a police officer Kasturi Dogra in the crime thriller. She is now gearing up for the release of Yash starter KGF: Chapter 2.

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon