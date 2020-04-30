When Rishi Kapoor Opened Up About His Son, Father And Friends In His Autobiography

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. His demise has left his friends, fans, and family heartbroken. Kapoor has left behind a huge legacy as during his lifetime he has starred in over 90 films. In 2017, his autobiography titled Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored was published, which he had written along with Meena Iyer.

It is published under Harper Collins publications. In his autobiography, the Amar Akbar Anthony actor revealed several interesting facts about his life as well as about his co-stars and family. Read on to know more about what the actor had to say about his son, in his autobiography.

Rishi Kapoor talked about several interesting facts. He also talked about how it is a possibility that his son Ranbir Kapoor was conceived during the shoot of the film, Prem Rog. He specifically mentioned that it may have been during the shoot of the song Meri Qismat Mein Tu Nahin.

Rishi Kapoor also mentioned how the trait of blue eyes, in his family, comes from Prithvi Raj Kapoor’s wife, Ramsarni. He talked about how Raj Kapoor used to stack his favourite comics by his bedside. Kapoor also talked about how his 'fellow Pathan' Amjad Khan was a polyglot who drank 40 cups of tea a day. Rishi Kapoor's autobiography is a must-read for his fans.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

