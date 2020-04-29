Irrfan Khan's Death: Athiya Shetty, Tamannaah, Soha Ali Khan And Other Celebs Pay Tributes

Irrfan Khan has passed away due to colon infection at the age of 53. Celebrities are paying their respects to the actor through their social media handles.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan has tragically passed away at the age of 53. He was admitted to a Mumbai-based hospital and has died due to colon infection. He has left behind his wife Sutapa and two sons. Irrfan Khan's death has left his fans heartbroken. Celebrities are paying their respects to the late actor: 

Celebrities pay tributes to late actor Irrfan Khan

Several television actors and Bollywood celebs are paying their respects to Irrfan Khan as he has passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. It is a very sad day in the history of Bollywood as the actor has passed away untimely, at the age of 53. Athiya Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Soha Ali Khan, Namrata Shirodkar, Lisa Ray, Urmila Matondkar, and others paid their respects through their social media handles. 

An official statement regarding Irrfan Khan's demise stated, “I trust, I have surrendered”; these were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

 

 

