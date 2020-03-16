Rakul Preet Singh Is A Showstopper In Her Lavender Saree; See Pictures Here

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh kick-started her career in the Hindi film industry with Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan in 2014. She received praise for her performance in the film and has also worked in the Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries.

Besides her acting chops, she is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. From comfy casual attires, ethnic ensembles to formal outfits, the actor has rocked them all. She has also sported spring colours with utter grace.

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh donned a stylish saree for an awards function. She aced her look in a lavender shaded ethnic attire and took to Instagram to share a series of pictures. Have a look.

Designed by Shehlaa Khan, this pre-draped saree features a distinct halter-neck blouse. Rakul Preet Singh’s fusion attire also features a front slit. The Shimla Mirchi actor completed her look by sporting a green statement neckpiece to match with her outfit.

Singh kept her minimal makeup with shimmery eye makeup and a nude lip shade to accentuate the look. She also kept her sleek hair loose with a middle partition. The De De Pyar De actor slew her look with these contract shaded combination of jewellery and outfit.

On the work front

Rakul Preet Singh recently appeared in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. It also features Hema Malini in a pivotal role. This romantic comedy film was theatrically released on January 3, 2020. Rakul Preet also played the role of Aarzoo in Milap Milan Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. The action thriller film was released on November 15, 2019, and received a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike.

