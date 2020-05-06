When Will Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Release? Answers Trade Analyst

Salman Khan, last seen in Prabhudeva's Dabangg 3 was expected to make his return to the silver screen with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2020. However, a recent media report reveals that the movie will now not release on its stipulated time, instead, it might release on Diwali or Christmas in the coming year or next year, revealed trade analyst Taran Adarsh when he was interviewed by an online portal. He also believed that most of Bollywood's big-budgeted movies would target holiday season to mint huge numbers at the box office.

Recently, an entertainment portal had a chat with trade analyst Taran Adarsh, where he revealed that big-budget movies like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and others would release only during the holiday- Christmas, Diwali, or New Year to make the most of the losses incurred due to lockdown. Interestingly, the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 24 led to many big Bollywood movies getting pushed, one among them was Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was slated to hit the marquee on March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who was on the last-leg of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's shooting schedule is currently in his Panvel farmhouse with his family and closed acquaintances. A few days ago, the actor posted his post-workout picture on social media. The picture posted on Wednesday went viral, with fans gushing over Salman Khan's rugged look.

Reportedly, Salman Khan is putting a lot of effort into keeping himself fit and in good shape because he is supposed to shoot the climax sequence of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to reports, Salman Khan will have a long chase sequence, hence, he is sweating at the gym. Meanwhile, there are reports that Salman Khan will sport a beefed-up look in Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The upcomer, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge in the lead is reported to be an official remake of Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Veeram. The forthcoming movie is currently in the pre-production stage, and will reportedly go on floors later this year. The Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge starrer is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

