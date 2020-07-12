Remember Parvin Dabas From 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'? Here's Where The Actor Is Now

Parvin Dabas, last seen in Hotstar's limited series Hostages, has been away from the silver screen for about three years. The 45-year-old actor made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's Dillagi (1999). However, people started noticing Parvin Dabas only after Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding (2001). In an acting career spanning two decades, Parvin Dabas has been a part of films like Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), among others that brought acclaim and fame for the actor.

Where is Parvin Dabas now?

Parvin Dabas, who resides with his family in Mumbai, has shifted his focus to sports. Parvin along with wife Preeti Jhangiani has started a yearly arm-wrestling sporting tournament. It is called Pro Panja League and was reportedly launched in Delhi this year. The sporting tournament focuses on health, wellness, and promotion of indigenous sporting talents. The first arm-wrestling tournament was held at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi, on February 29, 2020. The event was organised by Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani owned company Swen Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Besides the sporting event, Parvin Dabas recently turned judge for a virtual film festival. Parvin judged Kamal Nathani’s film festival UVAA, which showcases independent films. Sharing his experience judging the virtual film festival to an online portal, Parvin Dabas said it was fulfilling. He added that there were several movies made on quarantine and lockdown, which managed to impress the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor. Being a filmmaker himself, Parvin Dabas appreciated the intricacies of several films that touched his heart.

Parvin Dabas' forthcoming movies

Parvin Dabas, whose last release was in 2017, is currently busy with production. He heads a company named Swen Entertainment Pvt Ltd with his wife Preeti Jhangiani. The company specialises in creating content for diverse mediums. From television shows to advertisements, the Parvin Dabas owned production company does it all.

Parvin Dabas' career

Parvin Dabas, in an old interview with an online portal, revealed that he dreamt of becoming an actor at a young age, and he studied acting to understand the nuances of the craft. Parvin Dabas started his acting career with advertisements. After a few years, he was called for auditions. He made his Bollywood debut in 1999 with a Sunny Deol directorial film.

After this, there has been no looking back for Parvin Dabas. He has given hits like Monsoon Wedding, Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name Is Khan, Ragini MMS 2, among others in a career spanning more than two decades. Besides acting, Parvin Dabas has tried his hand at filmmaking. In 2011, Parvin Dabas' first film as a director was released. The movie titled Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande won many international honours. Parvin Dabas was last seen in Hostages, which also marked his digital debut.

