Vikas Dubey Encounter: Taapsee Pannu Says 'did Not Expect This', Likens It To Bollywood

Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu has expressed being stumped on hearing of the police encounter of UP gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday morning. She has expressed through Twitter that she 'did not expect this at all' and likened the panning out of the entire scenario to a Bollywood film plot. She said that people claim 'Bollywood stories are far from reality', seemingly hinting at the fact that the encounter comes across as completely unforeseeable.

Read | Vikas Dubey encounter LIVE updates: Gangster's body sent for autopsy, police briefing soon

Vikas Dubey's encounter

The events leading up to the death by encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey unfolded in a series of dramatic actions. As Vikas Dubey was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the police vehicle collided with a divider due to rain and overturned near Kanpur. After this, the police personnel inside the vehicle got injured. Sources claim when the personnel tried to get Vikas out from the car, he snatched a weapon from them and tried to flee from the spot.

Read | NC leader Omar Abdullah reacts after Kanpur encounter's main accused Vikas Dubey shot dead

The Police chased him and cornered him while asking him to surrender. Dubey, however, refused and fired on police following which they retaliated in defense and fired three bullets at him. Sources said that the gangster died on the spot. The incident happened around 6.45 am- 7 am on Friday, about 10-15 km away from the Bara Toll Plaza. Around 6 policemen were there inside the vehicle apart from the driver and Vikas Dubey.

Read | Vikas Dubey encounter: From vehicle's crash to gangster's escape & death - how it happened

Vikas Dubey's arrest

Gangster Vikas Dubey was nabbed in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week. Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after Dubey was produced before a UP court via video conference. He was being taken to Kanpur, UP when the encounter happened.

Read | 'Justice killed in Yogi's encounter raj':Mahua Moitra slams BJP over Vikas Dubey encounter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.