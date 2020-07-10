Varun Dhawan Extends Financial Aid To 200 Bollywood Dancers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Filming and production have been on a halt for around four months now, due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 scare. With the lockdown and no source of earning money, the daily wage works in Bollywood are reported to be hit the hardest. However, celebrities have stepped up and shown their support by providing a helping hand to those in need. Now recently Varun Dhawan has lent financial support to 200 Bollywood background dancers. Read to know more-

Varun Dhawan lends financial aid to 200 background dancers

Varun Dhawan has often shown his passion for dance. He has appeared in two movies that are completely based on dance; ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Now it is reported that Varun has extended aid to around 200 dancers, as he transferred money into the accounts of artists who are badly affected due to the coronavirus crisis. As per reports a group of dancers collectively made a video. In it, they are appealing producers and celebrities to help them as they are also an integral part of the Bollywood industry.

A well-known coordinator in the film industry Raj Surani informed about the matter to a daily. He said that Varun Dhawan has come out and helped the needy dancers. He mentioned that the actor has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. Raj stated that Varun is very concerned about the dancers and how they are managing their livelihood. He informed that the October star has promised to help them and try and address their problems.

Raj Surani added that there are many dancers who continue to face issues with their landlords over rent. There are others who have ailing parents and there are seniors who need medicine from time to time. He stated that they are thankful to all those who are helping the dancers. He mentioned that although shooting has begun, dancers will have to wait for a really long time before they go back on sets.

Earlier several other celebrities from Bollywood came out in support of the dancers. As per reports, popular choreographers Remo D’Souza and Bosco Martis instantly came forward to help the struggling background dancers with money and ration. Actor Siddharth Malhotra assisted financial help to around 200 dancers in this time of crisis. Shahid Kapoor also extended his support to the dancers, which includes a few with whom he had worked with during his early career.

