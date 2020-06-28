Remember Rahul Roy From 'Aashiqui'? Here's The 90s Actor Now

Rahul Roy, a successful model, made his transition to acting with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui (1990). The movie, starring Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead, narrated a heart-wrenching tale of two lovers. Rahul Roy turned into an overnight sensation soon after the release of Aashiqui. But the failure of a few movies after Aashiqui led to a slump in his acting career.

Rahul Roy's comeback to movies

For the past few years, Rahul Roy has been missing from the screen. Although the actor has done a few movies in the past, all of them have turned into box office failures. However, the Aashiqui star will be returning to the big screen with yet another heart-wrenching tale. Recently, Rahul Roy revealed that he would be making a movie on migrant workers, which by the looks of it seems like an emotional tale of a man and his accomplice. Rahul Roy previously worked in films like Meri Aashiqui (2005), Naughty Boy (2006), Crime Partner (2010), among others. However, none of the above-mentioned movies worked at the box office, keeping Rahul Roy away from the limelight.

But, Rahul Roy's forthcoming acting venture-The Walk- on migrant workers plight, could be his comeback to Hindi cinema after three decades of his debut. The Rahul Roy starrer will begin shooting in the coming months. The forthcoming movie also features Archana Puran Singh and Arzaan Akhtar in prominent roles. The Nitin Kumar Gupta directorial's teaser was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The teaser of Rahul Roy's forthcoming movie:

Rahul Roy in Aashiqui and subsequent movies

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation after the release of Aashiqui (1990). The whole Aashiqui cast that also included actors like Anu Aggarwal, Deepak Tijori, Avtar Gill, others, became popular after the release of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial. However, Rahul Roy could not repeat the success of Aashiqui in his subsequent films. Nonetheless, Rahul Roy, in his acting career spanning more than three-decade, has been part of some memorable films, and one film where his performance was appreciated among them the most is Mahesh Bhatt's Junoon (1992).

Rahul Roy's Television stint

Rahul Roy participated in the first season of the popular television show- Bigg Boss and became the first winner of the famous reality show in 2007.

