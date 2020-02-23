While 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Grows, 'Bhoot Part One' Shows Limited Growth

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the Day 2 box-office collections of this month's big clash — Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One While Khurrana's movie saw a major jump on Saturday, Kaushal's film showed limited growth.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected Rs. 11.08 crores on Day 2, taking the total collection to Rs. 20.63 crores. The Vicky Kaushal starrer horror film collected Rs. 5.52 crore, packing a total of Rs. 10.62 crores.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan jumps on Day 2... Metros witness growth, while mass pockets remain strictly average... The trend suggests further growth on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 34 cr [+/-] weekend, which is a healthy score... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

#Bhoot witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Decent in mass circuits, but lacks the spark at key metros... Day 3 is pivotal, needs to recover lost ground to post a respectable total... Eyes ₹ 16 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 10.62 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2020

The last two Ayushmann Khurrana films have done 140 and 110 crore net business respectively and it will be interesting to see if Khurrana registers his 9th hit film in a row. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in his one-word review called the film BOLD.

#OneWordReview...#Bhoot: DULL.

Rating: ⭐️½

Fails to live up to its title... Weak writing... Lethargic pace... Few scares... Exhausting second half... Unconvincing backstory... #VickyKaushal is the only plus here. #BhootReview pic.twitter.com/UgDdchBTk9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2020

