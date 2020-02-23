The Debate
While 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Grows, 'Bhoot Part One' Shows Limited Growth

Bollywood News

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan' & 'Bhoot: Part One' clashed at the Box Office this week. Here's how much the films made on Day 2. Read to know more details.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the Day 2 box-office collections of this month's big clash — Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One While Khurrana's movie saw a major jump on Saturday, Kaushal's film showed limited growth.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan collected Rs. 11.08 crores on Day 2, taking the total collection to Rs. 20.63 crores. The Vicky Kaushal starrer horror film collected Rs. 5.52 crore, packing a total of Rs. 10.62 crores.

ALSO READ | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khurrana's film gets a Thumbs Up from moviegoers

The last two Ayushmann Khurrana films have done 140 and 110 crore net business respectively and it will be interesting to see if Khurrana registers his 9th hit film in a row. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in his one-word review called the film BOLD.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' becomes his 3rd highest opener

 

 

