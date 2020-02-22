The Debate
'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets A Thumbs Up From Moviegoers

Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangla Zyada Saavdhan' gets lauded for brilliant casting and strong writing. Take a look at a few reactions here.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
shubh mangal zyada saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just hit the theatres on February 21 and Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are already ruling the theatres with it. Inviting a series of mixed reactions, a majority of fans are considering it to be a major leap for Indian cinema. Being an out and out film that addresses the LGBTQ community and also tries to tackle the subject of Homophobia, the film takes a comical approach to get its point across. While some people feel that the film did not do justice to the subject it picked, some are lauding it for its strong writing and cinematic brilliance. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan lauded by the crowd

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to his social media to laud the filom in a series of tweets. 

Peter Tatchell, a British Human Rights campaigner, who is best known for his LGBTQ movements also took to his social media to appreciate the making of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Author Actor Suhel Seth also tweeted about the film.

Another twitter user also commented on the film's casting.

Rahul Gangwani also took to his social media to appreciate the message that the film gets across.

Another user commented on how the film belongs not only to Ayushmann Khurrana or Jitendra Kumar but to the entire SMZS cast.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in his one-word review called the film BOLD. The film has managed to make over ₹9 crores on its first day. With the majority of the crowd appreciating the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is still slowly picking up pace at the Box Office. 

