'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Gets A Thumbs Up From Moviegoers

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan just hit the theatres on February 21 and Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are already ruling the theatres with it. Inviting a series of mixed reactions, a majority of fans are considering it to be a major leap for Indian cinema. Being an out and out film that addresses the LGBTQ community and also tries to tackle the subject of Homophobia, the film takes a comical approach to get its point across. While some people feel that the film did not do justice to the subject it picked, some are lauding it for its strong writing and cinematic brilliance.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan lauded by the crowd

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to his social media to laud the filom in a series of tweets.

#ShubhMangalZyaadaSaavdhan is a victory for cinema and artists that after years of stereotyping homosexuality a film has broken the mould! Many of us including myself have been guilty of using this for humor but this film ENTERTAINS and EDUCATES with RESPECT and DIGNITY! — Milap (@zmilap) February 20, 2020

Peter Tatchell, a British Human Rights campaigner, who is best known for his LGBTQ movements also took to his social media to appreciate the making of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Author Actor Suhel Seth also tweeted about the film.

What an outstanding film, Shubh Mangal ZYADA Saavdhan is! Take a bow for some brilliant acting and such delightful moments! @ayushmannk , @Neenagupta001 , @raogajraj — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 22, 2020

Another twitter user also commented on the film's casting.

A film about homophobia and gay love will always wade into the territory of patriarchy. The real strength of #ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan is it's ensemble female cast and of course @ayushmannk is fantastic. Bollywood, you can take a bow. — Vikrama Dhiman 🌈 (@vikramadhiman) February 21, 2020

Rahul Gangwani also took to his social media to appreciate the message that the film gets across.

Without being preachy at all, #ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan sends out such a strong, important & a much-needed message to the world. And it entertains throughout! @ayushmannk is pitch perfect and finds an able match in @Farjigulzar. The supporting cast is the best I’ve seen in ages. pic.twitter.com/TqC2bD7ctC — Rahul Gangwani (@Itemboi) February 21, 2020

Another user commented on how the film belongs not only to Ayushmann Khurrana or Jitendra Kumar but to the entire SMZS cast.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSavdhaan



This is movie doesn't belong to Ayushman or Jitu or Gajraj Rao or Neena Gupta, because each and every person who is in the movie is as important as Ayushman and has got the equal on screen time.



This movie belongs to its writers.. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/2fIPuTe3cX — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) February 21, 2020

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh in his one-word review called the film BOLD. The film has managed to make over ₹9 crores on its first day. With the majority of the crowd appreciating the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is still slowly picking up pace at the Box Office.

