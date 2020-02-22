Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Becomes His 3rd Highest Opener

From playing a sperm donor to a man facing erectile dysfunction on-screen, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has redefined cinema in his way. Every time his films hit the theatres, it attracts the footfall from the audience as they expect something quirky. Just like his previous releases, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also impressed the audience and the critics.

Reportedly, the film took an opening of ₹9.55 crore. Apart from being one of the highest openings of 2020 releases, the film is also Ayushmann's 3rd biggest opener of all-time. It beat 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Article 15'.

Here is the list of Ayushmann Khurrana films' first-day collections:

Bala - Rs. 10.15 cr Dream Girl - Rs. 10.05 cr Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan - Rs. 9.55 cr Badhaai Ho - Rs. 7.35 cr [Thu] Article 15 - Rs. 5.02 cr Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - Rs. 2.71 cr AndhaDhun - Rs. 2.70 cr Bareilly Ki Barfi - Rs. 2.42 cr

Details of the film:

The Hitesh Kewalya directorial is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal characters. The story of the film revolves around a gay couple and their struggles when they decided to confront their family. The film released along with Dharma Production's Bhoot Part One: The Hauntedship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, on February 21, 2020.

