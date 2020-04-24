Raveena Tandon Thanks Farah Khan's Daughter, Anya, For Her Adorable Sketches

The current pandemic has led to widespread panic and rumourmongering. Several false reports have claimed that pets spread COVID-19 to humans. Due to these rumours, many pet owners are abandoning their pets on the streets.

Several celebs have already spoken out against these false rumours, including Raveena Tandon, who is a proponent of animal welfare. Recently, Raveena Tandon shared several amazing drawing, created by Farah Khan's daughter, on her Instagram page. She also thanked Farah Khan's daughter for helping spread awareness about pet welfare during the coronavirus lockdown.

Raveena Tandon thanks Farah Khan's daughter

Above is the post that Raveena Tandon shared on her official Instagram page. The post featured two sketches drawn by Farah Khan's daughter, Anya Kunder. In the caption for the post, Raveena Tandon thanked Farah Khan's daughter for her lovely sketches. She also praised Anya for helping out pets during the coronavirus lockdown. Finally, Raveena Tandon reminded her fans that pets do not spread COVID-19.

This is not the first time that Raveena Tandon has spoken out against these false rumours. Just a few days ago, Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to tell her fans that all reports claiming that pets caused COVID-19 were false. She also shared details of medical professionals, such as Dr. Chandrakant Pandav, who disproved the fake theory.

Farah Khan's daughter, Anya Kunder, is also doing her part to help during the coronavirus lockdown. She has earned over ₹1 lakhs for donations by selling her sketches. Farah Khan proudly took to Twitter to shared this news and thanked all those who ordered Anya's sketches.

As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. b4 n after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches n donated so generously!♥️all being used to feed strays n needy🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6m9O5spT77 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 20, 2020

