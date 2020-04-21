Diana Penty Shares Adorable Sketch Of Her Pet, Thanks Farah Khan's Daughter Anya For It

Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan and many others have been spending quality time with their furry friends during the lockdown imposed by the government. Cocktail actor Diana Penty took to her social media account and posted a sketch of her pet dog Victoria along with a cute picture of herself with the furball. She praised Anya, director Farah Khan's daughter for the 'paw-fect' sketch and also highlighted what she liked the best in the sketch.

Have a look:

My Dearest Anya, thank you for making this paw-fect sketch of Vicky! It’s so special, just like the cause you're supporting. It’s amazing to see you putting your creative skills to the best use by supporting stray animals ♥️



P.S. That crown is everything! 😁👸🏻🐶 #QueenVictoria pic.twitter.com/WXAhhwlvgv — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 21, 2020

Read | Diana Penty gorges on 'vada pav' amidst shoot for upcoming film 'Shiddat' in Pune, see pic

Diana Penty will be seen next in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Shiddat with an ensemble cast. In a recent interaction with the media, Dinesh Vijan, the film’s producer, had revealed that Shiddat is not an ordinary love story, but also portrays the length to which one can go for it. He further added that the film speaks volumes about the passion that triumphs all perils and beliefs. The producer concluded, that the belief in one’s heart and the drive to do certain things is what the film Shiddat is about.

Read | Diana Penty says 21-day lockdown will pass in a blink,quips 'keep blinking if you have to'

About Shiddat

Shiddat is slated for a theatrical release by the end of this year. the film features actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Maddock Films. Shiddat went on the floors in November 2019 with a scheduled release date in 2020. However, no official announcement of the release date has been made yet.

Read | Diana Penty is saying "sorry" in her latest Instagram post; here is why

Read | Kriti Sanon & Diana Penty share fun quarantine time with their furry playmates, see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.