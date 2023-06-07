Who Is Ashesh Sajnani? The Entrepreneur Sonnali Seygall Tied The Knot With

On Wednesday (June 7), Sonnalli Seygall and her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani got married today in Mumbai. They dated for almost half a decade before deciding to talk about the next step. The two exchanged marital vows amid the presence of their close family and friends.

The guest list included names like Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Chahatt Khanna and others. And here is all you need to know about her husband.

Who Is Ashesh Sajnani?

(Ashesh Sajnani is the Director of OPA Hospitality | Image: Ashesh Sajnani/Instagram)

Ashesh Sajnani is the Director of OPA Hospitality as well as the Founder of The Food Truck Association India. OPA Hospitality is considered as one of the top businesses in Mumbai. It runs Eat Thai, Le Cafe, Jewel of Chembur Hotel, Moksha Elevated Dining, Astrix The Lounge, and the renowned Bombay Food Truck. The 2015-founded Bombay Food Truck is still one of the first food trucks in Mumbai.

The entrepreneur first came into the spotlight when the rumors of him dating Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actor Sonnalli Seygall started making rounds on the internet. The couple never released any formal declarations about their relationship status since that time.

More about Sonnali Seygall

(Sonnalli got married with Ashesh on Wednesday | Image: Sonnalli Seygalll)

Talking about Sonnalli, she made her acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film also served as the debut film of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. She went on to work in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Wedding Pullav, High Jack, Jai Mummy Di and more. The actress has also made appearances in music videos for Prem, a Canadian singer and Dr. Zeus.

Sonnalli most recently played the role of DCA Rhea in the web series Anamika. Her forthcoming projects include Noorani Chehra co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nupur Sanon and Jassie Gill. The actress will also be seen in upcoming series Black Currency.