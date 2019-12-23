Who Is Dj Chetas? Here's All You Need To Know About His Personal And Professional Life

DJ Chetas is one of the most well-known disk Jockeys of Bollywood today. It has been reported that his real name is Chetas Shah and DJ Chetas is his stage name. He has done many mashups and has also composed music for three movies since 2018. It has been reported that he has given music in popular television reality show host Kapil Sharma’s wedding. It has also been reported that his favourite actor is Salman Khan and that his favourite music director is Sachin-Jigar and Pritam.

Personal Life

DJ Chetas was born in a Marwadi household in Mumbai, and he has been DJing since he was in tenth grade. He stopped Djing for a few years to take care of his family business, however, he went back to being a DJ after Dj Aqueel motivated him. He tied the knot with Aalika Banerji in 2015.

Professional Life

DJ Chetas started off his career by making mashups. He made his first mashup of Salman Khan’s songs. His mashup was loved by many and he hance gained popularity from them. He worked as the official Dj for the IPL team of Kolkata Knight Riders. He rose to fame after he hosted a 2-hour show called House of Dance at prime time on Friday and Saturday. He started a mashup tour in 2018 called Bollyboom Life is a Mashup Club Tour.

Dj Chetas is ranked World No. 59 on the DJ MAG Top 100 DJs list. It has been reported that he is the only DJ in Indian History to crack into the prestigious DJ MAG awards. Dj Chetas also ranks India's No.1 Bollywood DJ. It has been alleged that Dj Chetas probably charges ₹ 6 lakhs per show.

