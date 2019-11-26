DJ Khaled Birthday: 5 Most Viewed Songs Of The Artist | I'm The One And Others

Khaled Mohamed Khaled, better known as DJ Khaled, is an American DJ, record executive, songwriter, record producer and media personality. The artist was born on November 26, 1975. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know his most watched songs.

Also Read | The Weeknd: Five Most Viewed Songs Of The Artist | Starboy, The Hills And More

DJ Khaled most viewed songs

I’m On One

This was the second single from DJ Khaled’s fifth studio album, We the Best Forever. The song features Canadian rapper Drake and American rappers Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. The song has more than 149 million views on Youtube. It peaked at number ten on the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Tracks chart for 11 weeks, and the Rap Songs chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Supporting Her AMAs Comeback; Says ‘feels Good To Be Back’

No Brainer

This is the second single from DJ Khaled's eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd. It features singer Justin Bieber and rappers Chance the Rapper and Quavo. The song marks the collaboration between Khaled, Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo. It peaked within the top ten of the charts in Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It has more than 255 million views on Youtube.

Do You Mind

The song features guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Jeremih, Future, August Alsina and Rick Ross. It was the fourth single of his ninth studio album, Major Key. The video features model Bernice Burgos as Khaled's love interest. The song was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). On Youtube, it has 275+ million views.

Also Read | Taylor Swift: Some Of 'The Reputation' Star's Popular Tracks That Failed To Impress Fans

Wild Thoughts

This was the third single from DJ Khaled's tenth studio album, Grateful, released in 2017. It features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The song reached number one in the United Kingdom and peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. It also saw chart success in Australia and Canada, where it peaked at number two. The song has over 850 million views on Youtube.

I’m The One

With more than 1.3 billion views, it is the most viewed song of DJ Khaled. It is the second single from Khaled's tenth studio album Grateful. The songs featured Justin Bieber and American rappers Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne. It debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first number-one single on the chart for DJ Khaled. The song entered the UK Singles Chart at number one and also topped at number one in Australia, Scotland, and Canada.

Also Read |Classic Rock Bands: Top Three Most Influential Rock Bands Of All Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.