Vicky Kaushal wishes brother Sunny on National Siblings Day with a hilarious meme

As the world celebrated National Siblings Day on April 10 where several Bollywood stars took a trip down the memory lane and shared some amazing pictures to commemorate the day. Vicky Kaushal who is a bit tad late for the occasion, piqued the curiosity of his fans and choose a different way of wishing his younger brother, Sunny Kaushal.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a hilarious meme on his Instagram handle and explained how notorious he was during his childhood days. In the meme, Vicky wrote that whenever their mother used to scold anyone of the two, the other would eventually pop up and instigate their mother to beat the other.

This is not the first time that Vicky has opened up about his equation with his actor brother. These days the two can be seen spending time together and learning the art of cooking. Sometime back he shared a video where he tried his hands on making an omelette for himself along with Sunny. While the latter was able to cook and flip the omelette well, Vicky, on the other hand, made it a little messy.

Not ready to give up and to match up to the skills of his brother, Vicky gave it a shot again n the second day and guess what? He was successful in doing so. Vicky then strikes a pose and a thug life cap, chain and glasses appear. It seemed like a mini-victory for Vicky as he had failed earlier.

A throwback picture

Sometime back in March, the actor even shared a cute picture of the two from their childhood where they who can be seen sitting on a chair. A naughty Vicky seems to get distracted in the picture while a chubby Sunny strikes a pose for the camera.

Vicky Kaushal earlier posted a video of himself cleaning ceiling fans. He has been quite active during the quarantine period by sharing pictures with his mother, lifting weight at home, support activities by PM and urging fans to stay home and stay safe. Vicky has also donated 1 core to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

