Vicky Kaushal Looks Drool-worthy As He Poses In The Pool For Daboo Ratnani's Photoshoot

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood who has impressed the masses with some of his versatile performances. Vicky Kaushal recently posed for renowned Bollywood photographer Daboo Ratnani's calendar shoot wherein he captures many eminent celebrities through his lens. Vicky Kaushal's pictures in the pool from the photoshoot had all the fan-girls drooling over him.

Daboo Ratnani shared a BTS picture with Vicky Kaushal

Recently photographer Daboo Ratnani took to his social media to share a lovely BTS picture with Vicky Kaushal which will prove to be a visual treat for all his fans. The picture has Vicky Kaushal posing with Daboo Ratnani in the pool. Check out the BTS picture of Vicky Kaushal from Daboo Ratnani's calendar shoot.

Vicky Kaushal's photoshoot picture had his fans swooning over the hotness

Vicky Kaushal's picture from the photoshoot had made way for a visual treat for all his fans. The picture had him posing in the pool while flaunting his sculpted body. He can be seen sporting an intense glare in the picture. Check out the Uri actor's picture.

Vicky Kaushal recently conducted an ''Ask Me Anything'' session on his Instagram wherein fans got to know about his favourite food to dine, favourite movies, series, guilt pleasure, favourite destination, favourite animal and other interesting revelations. But one of his answers managed to grab a lot of attention. Vicky was asked by one of the fans who wrote, 'Sir, What is your thought about Kolkata?' and the Masaan actor's answer created quite a buzz. Vicky Kaushal revealed that he loves Kolkata. Elaborating further, the actor also expressed his strong desire to do a film that is completely shot in Kolkata. All the Bengali fans especially must have gone gaga over Vicky Kaushal's reply.

