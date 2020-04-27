Sona Mohapatra, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor: Who Slayed The Ethnic Look?

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is certainly making everyone miss their favourite Bollywood celebs stepping out of their homes in their gorgeous sartorial attires. Be it western or traditional, these Bollywood divas, never compromise with their outfits. When it comes to ethnic outfits, there are some Bollywood stars who are complete sartorial goals.

Carrying off an ethnic outfit is certainly an art and there are some celebs who have mastered this skill effortlessly. Celebs like Sona Mohapatra, Bhumi Pednekar and Karisma Kapoor are few of these celebs who looked like a million bucks in these ethnic outfits. Check out their looks.

Celebs who nailed the ethnic attire in perfect manner

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is a talented singer as well as a confident fashionista in her own right. In this look, Sona Mohapatra has opted for a Samant Chauhan embellished full-sleeved white lehenga. Sona Mohapatra has opted for a radiant makeup with her wavy curls stealing the show in the entire look. Check out Sona Mohapatra's look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Apart from being a powerhouse of talent when it comes to her performances, Bhumi Pednekar also slays with her style statements. In this look, Bhumi Pednekar has opted for a Torani Official embellished lehenga with which she has opted for a matching white dupatta. Bhumi Pednekar went minimal with her accessories from Azotiique but it is her subtle makeup and lovely locks that are further glamming up the look. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's look.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor is one evergreen diva who is getting finer with age when it comes to her gorgeous sartorial attires and stylish looks. In this look, Karisma Kapoor has opted for a full-sleeved pastel coloured elaborately embellished lehenga. Karisma Kapoor has also chosen an ornamented dupatta with lovely danglers along with the entire look. Check out her ethnic attire.

