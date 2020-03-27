Sona Mohapatra's Soul-stirring Songs From 'Satyamev Jayate' That Truly Are Unmissable

Sona Mohapatra gained much recognition when she started performing in the show Satyamev Jayate where she would appear from time to time. The singer would perform songs on several social causes and evil prevailing in society. Throughout her career, Sona Mohapatra has evidently supported the idea of eradicating social evils by providing vocal support to it. Here are a few Sona Mohapatra's songs from the soundtrack of Satyamev Jayate.

Chanda Pe Dance

Chanda Pe Dance has garnered more than 574K views on YouTube. The song speaks about the specially-abled people. It has lyrics to motivate a person to conquer the world no matter how hard it gets. The song is sung by the duo Sona Mohapatra and Shadab Faridi. It is composed by Ram Sampat. In the show, a beautiful performance was showcased by specially-abled people while the two sang the track.

Rupaiya

The song Rupaiya has over 21 million views on YouTube. The song, performed by Sona Mohapatra in Satyamev Jayate, was widely loved by the audience, turning out to be one of the most popular songs of her career. The theme and lyrics of the songs focus on dowry. It speaks about how a marriage should not be a medium to fill your vault of money. Sona Mohapatra questions the various aspects of dowry through her song.

Bekhauf

Sona Mohapatra's songs have a unique touch to it as most of them have an indication of a social cause. Bekhauf that has more than 10M views on YouTube speaks about how women are bound to live with societal ethics and other rules. The lyrics of the song focus on setting them free from the patriarchal mindset of the society. The literal meaning of Bekhauf is also not being scared of anything or to be courageous.

