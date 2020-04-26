Sona Mohapatra's Songs That Can Be A Perfect Choice For A Person Who Loves Soft Music

Sona Mohapatra gained much recognition when she started performing in the show Satyamev Jayate. The singer performed on songs based on several social causes and evil prevailing in the society. Throughout her career, Sona Mohapatra has evidently supported the idea of eradicating social evils with her songs. The singer has also delivered tracks for various Bollywood films, and some of her most famous tracks include Bedardi Raja, Ambarsariya and Naina. For all who love soft songs, here is a look at a few soothing songs sung by Sona Mohapatra.

Ambarsariya

Ambarsariya song from the soundtrack of Fukrey is sung by Sona Mohapatra. The soulful voice of the singer is accompanied by meaningful lyrics by Munna Dhiman. The music of the song is composed by Ram Sampath. Ambarsariya garnered more than 19M views on YouTube.

Naina

Naina song from the movie Khoobsurat features Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan where Sonam Kapoor is seen adoring Fawad after she falls in love with him in the movie. The music of the song is composed by Amaal Malik and lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. The song has garnered more than 24M views on YouTube.

Bahara

Bahara music track from the movie I Hate Luv Storys is sung by Sona Mohapatra and Shreya Ghoshal. The music of the song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar with lyrics written by Kumaar. The song is widely loved by the audience and has garnered more than 5M views on YouTube.

Jiya Lage Na

Jiya Lage Na is a song from the movie Talaash. It starts with a melodious voice of Sona Mohapatra accompanied by beautiful music composed by Ram Sampath. The song is directed by Reema Kagti and penned by Javed Akhtar. The song has more than 4.8 M views on YouTube.

