Who Won The Game Of Monopoly? Anushka Sharma Reveals The Winner

Anushka Sharma who is with her husband Virat Kohli and parents amid nationwide lockdown, shared a picture on her Instagram where the family was seen enjoying Monopoly. While the actor stressed that the family teaches how to tread the journey of life, she also asked her fans to guess who the winner was because it was a super close game and everyone was very competitive.

A day later, Anushka Sharma revealed the winner of the game and it was none other than Virat Kohli. She wrote, 'Presenting the winner of the game and my heart' with a cute goofy picture of Virat.

Anushka Sharma plays Monopoly with Virat Kohli and family, asks netizens to guess who won

Meanwhile, both Anushka and Virat have been staying active on social media to spread awareness about Coronavirus. They have been urging people to stay at home and have been sharing information on important issues relating to the pandemic.

