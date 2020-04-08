Who Won The Game Of Monopoly? Anushka Sharma Reveals The Winner

Anushka Sharma who is with her husband Virat Kohli and parents amid nationwide lockdown, shared a picture on her Instagram where the family was seen enjoying Monopoly. While the actor stressed that the family teaches how to tread the journey of life, she also asked her fans to guess who the winner was because it was a super close game and everyone was very competitive.
A day later, Anushka Sharma revealed the winner of the game and it was none other than Virat Kohli. She wrote, 'Presenting the winner of the game and my heart' with a cute goofy picture of Virat.
Meanwhile, both Anushka and Virat have been staying active on social media to spread awareness about Coronavirus. They have been urging people to stay at home and have been sharing information on important issues relating to the pandemic.
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
