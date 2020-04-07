Anushka Sharma Urges Fans To Stay At Home Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown In A Quirky Way

India has placed around 1.3 billion people under a 21-day lockdown. The health officials and the Government of India are taking all major steps to cope up with the pandemic. The Bollywood celebrities are also abiding by the rules of Coronavirus lockdown and urging their fans to do the same. Recently, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and urged her fans to stay home and gave tips on what to do during the lockdown period.

Anushka Sharma posted an Instagram story where she added some tasks that can be fulfilled during this quarantine. Interestingly, these tasks were named with each letter of the phrase ‘Stay at Home’. While the letters of ‘stay’ stated a basic guide to quarantine, ‘at home’ was all about different things that can be done during this time. The actor started with ‘S’ and stated ‘stay home’ while for ‘T’ and ‘A’, she mentioned ‘track your time’ and ‘adopt a hobby’. For ‘Y’ she expressed sympathy and said ‘you’ll be safe’. For the other two words that are ‘at’ and ‘home’, she used phrases like ‘ace at chores’ and ‘make memories’. Anushka Sharma just made it more creative so as to create awareness among her fans regarding this Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read| Anushka Sharma raises awareness about COVID-19 by sharing a hilarious meme

Also Read| Good News: UK woman cooks 80 meals a day for needy amid COVID-19 lockdown

Anushka Sharma's Instagram pictures make it evident that the actor has been utilising this time wisely. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also participated in the Prime Minister's initiative of 9 PM- 9 Minutes as they lit diyas in their house. Anushka Sharma also explained in the caption writing about the importance of lighting a diya for her.

She wrote, "I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain. (sic)".

Also Read| No visitors due to COVID-19 lockdown haunts Kashmir’s blooming Tulip Garden

Also Read| Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Mumbai man marries Delhi girl through video call

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.