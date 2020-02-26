3 Things That Make Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' A Must Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana has become a household name with his performances in numerous films. The content of his film has always managed to entertain and engage the audience. From playing a man with erectile dysfunction to a bald man, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered his characters excellently. And when it comes to the finest performance of the actor, Andhadhun is something that is likely to come in the mind of any moviegoer. If you haven't watched Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun yet, here are three things that might make you give it a watch right away.

READ | Unknown Facts About 'Andhadhun': Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Was NOT The First Choice?

3 Things why Andhadhun is worth watching

The cast of the film

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also features Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead cast. On the other side, the supporting cast of the film includes critically acclaimed actors like Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Anil Dhawan among others. Not only Ayushmann Khurrana but the cast of the film also bagged praises for their performance in the film. Tabu's performance became the highlight of the film.

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks Fans For 'Andhadhun Love' After Receiving National Film Award

The story and narrative of the film

The Sriram Raghavan directorial is inspired by a French short film of 2010, titled L'Accordeur (The Piano Tuner). The film unfolds the story of an aspiring pianist, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who pretends to be blind. But his world turns upside down when he witnesses the murder of a former actor. The story takes an ugly turn when the murderers, who assumed that he was blind, get suspicious about him. Many from the audience were unable to figure out the ending as the narrative of the film ends it with a question mark.

READ | 'Andhadhun' Duo Sriram Raghavan & Ayushmann Khurrana To Reunite

The genre

The black-comedy genre is something that has not been explored much in the Indian cinema. It becomes difficult for a filmmaker to balance the dark humour on the screen. Andhadhun kept the audience on the edge of their seat. Some of the sequences in the film give chills to the spine of the viewers with a pinch of laughter. Though the film received a few criticisms initially, it opened with a positive response.

READ | National Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun Is Best Film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, KGF Among Winners

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.