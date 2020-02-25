Unknown Facts About 'Andhadhun': Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Was NOT The First Choice?

Andhadhun is often touted as one of Ayushmann Khurrana’s finest films in Bollywood till date by fans. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the leading roles, Andhadhun chronicles the story of a 'blind' pianist, who witnesses a series of mysterious events and gets involved in a crime he knows nothing about. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadun marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s first 100-crore movie which also earned him a national award in the Best Actor category.

According to a popular movie critics site, the much-acclaimed film is voted as 2018's most successful film. Released in 2018, Andhadhun also stars Chhaya Kadam, Rashami Agdekar, and Zakir Hussain in prominent roles. Here are some unknown facts about the movie.

Andhadun- Unknown facts

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the piano player in the film, reportedly trained for two months under Akshay Verma, a pianist based in Los Angeles.

As per reports, director Sriram Raghavan, initially, did not think of Ayushmann Khurrana while writing the lead character, Akash. Raghavan wanted to cast an actor who has a sense of music.

Sriram Raghavan had revealed in an interview that he made the character of Simi only for Tabu.

Reportedly, Sriram Raghavan originally wanted the film's trailer to only contain sounds, as Raghavan didn't want to give away too many details about the film in the trailer. After several discussions, the makers agreed on the final trailer.

Reportedly, Andhadun was to be titled Shoot The Piano Player but it was later changed to Andhadhun, as no one was keen on having an English title.

Khurrana was given a special pair of lenses from London, which impaired his vision "almost 80 percent", as mentioned by him in an interview

Reportedly, Khurrana met several blind students in a Mumbai school and observed the students playing the piano and their hand movements.

Reportedly, Harshvardhan Kapoor signed for the film but later left due to some problems.

As mentioned by Raghavan in an interview, the director revealed that he had given the story idea to Varun Dhawan while they were working together on Badlapur. However, Dhawan became busy with other films.

Ayushmann- on the professional front

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered six blockbuster films in a row, recently graced the big screen with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan marks the debut of Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo, who play prominent roles in the movie.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again onscreen as the trio were last seen together in Badhaai Ho. The actor will be next seen along with Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the comedy entertainer will hit the theatres on April 17, 2020. The film has already collected ₹30.32 crores at the ticket counters.

(Promo image source: Tabu Instagram)

