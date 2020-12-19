Why Did Chiranjeevi Refuse To Hit Sonu Sood On Screen? 'Simmba' Actor Reveals

People's messiah Sonu Sood recalled how during a shoot superstar Chiranjeevi hesitated to hit him because of his post-lockdown image. He said that during the shooting of his upcoming Telugu movie Acharya, South superstar Chiranjeevi expressed reservations about hitting him for a scene, given his newfound image of a hero.

"We were doing an action sequence and Chiranjeevi sir said, ‘You being in the film is a big problem for us because I can’t hit you in the action scene’. He said if he does that people will curse him. There was another sequence where he was placing his feet on me but that too was reshot," Sood said.

The 47-year-old actor also revealed that the makers of another Telugu film have changed the script according to his new image, meaning that he will have to shoot his portions again.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood said filmmakers have started to approach him with lead roles in their films due to his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Earlier this year, Sood, known for films like Dabangg, Jodhaa Akbar, and Simmba, catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown.

During a virtual session of "We The Women" on Friday, Sood opened up about how 2020 has changed his personal and professional life, especially his image of an actor, who has previously played villain in films such as "Simmba", "R…Rajkumar" and "Arundhati"

Sonu Sood mainly works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi films. He started his career with Tamil movies in 1999. He has been recognized for his helpful initiative amid the pandemic that started with help for migrants to go home during the lockdown. He also set up platforms for jobs, scholarships, medical needs and more. Sonu is currently working on Telugu films named Alludu Adhurs and Acharya. He is also going to be seen in movies such as Prithviraj, Police Tiger and others.

