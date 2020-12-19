Sonu Sood Puts On His 'thinking Cap'; Poses In A Stunning Suit

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is known for his humanitarian works amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He is very active and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He never fails to entertain his fans with his posts. Recently, Sonu treated his fans with a new post.

Sonu Sood's Instagram post

In the post, Sonu can be seen sitting on a chair in a black suit, and a white shirt. Giving a stunning look, he captioned his post saying that his thinking cap was on. Fans showered his post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Sonu Sood's photos

Earlier, Sonu shared a post in which he can be seen flaunting his abs. Sonu added a pair of black tracks and a black jacket to his look. The actor is known for his fitness and maintains his enviable physique. Fans went gaga over his post.

Sonu likes to keep himself fit and often shares posts in which he can be seen working out. With fitness centres opening after a long gap due to the pandemic, Sonu is back to training. He shared a video in which he lifted his body while holding a pole. He was seen hanging in the air and captioned his post saying that his teacher always wanted him to believe in Newton’s Law of Gravity.

About Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood mainly works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi films. He started his career with Tamil movies in 1999. He moved on to Telugu movies and then began starring in Hindi films. He has received many awards for his performances. He is known for his role in Dabangg, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Simmba, Happy New Year and many more.

He has been recognized for his helpful initiative amid the pandemic that started with help for migrants to go home during the lockdown. He also set up platforms for jobs, scholarships, medical needs and more. Sonu is currently working on Telugu films named Alludu Adhurs and Acharya. He is also going to be seen in movies such as Prithviraj, Police Tiger and others.

